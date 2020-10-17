RoseMary Johnson



Born: March 5, 1930; in Janesville, WI



Died: October 9, 2020; in Rockford, IL



RoseMary Johnson, 90, of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully Friday morning, October 9, 2020 at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Home. She was born March 5, 1930 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Maynard and Helen (Godfrey) Dorr. RoseMary married David W. Johnson on September 13, 1953. She worked as a legal secretary in Sycamore for 25 years. RoseMary enjoyed sewing, painting and other crafts, as well as playing cards. RoseMary enjoyed traveling, especially being a snowbird to Florida in the winter. She always wanted to live by the water which she was able to do the winter of 2016.



RoseMary is loved and missed by her children, Mike (Val) Johnson of Toledo, WA, Pam (John) Cappitelli of Rockford, and Denise (John) Chramowicz of Elgin; grandchildren, Chris (Jenny) Johnson of Naperville, and Nikki (Jeff) Chamberlin of Lisle; one great-grandson, Colin Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, David in 2004, and sister, Donna Burkheimer.



Family graveside services will be held.





