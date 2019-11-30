Home

Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Roy Tweed
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
Roy G. Tweed

Roy G. Tweed Obituary
Roy G. Tweed

Born:October 24, 1943

Died: November 28, 2019

Roy G. Tweed, 76, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Thursday, November 28, 2019, at his home.

He was born October 24, 1943, in Marshall, North Carolina, the son of Roy G. Louvern and Faye E. Tweed.

Roy was a Veteran of the US Army, having served during the Vietnam War and received the Purple Heart. He was formerly employed by the City of DeKalb in the Streets Department and DeKalb Township. Roy enjoyed bowling, fishing, golfing and was a Master Gardner.

He is survived by his brother, Glen Jennings; four sisters, Kathy (Doug) Herendeen, Judy Jennings, Connie Brown, Billie Jean Marlow; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Francis Helton.

The Funeral Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66.

Burial will be at Well Springs Cemetery in Speedwell, Tennessee.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 4 at Anderson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Roy G. Tweed Memorial Fund, addressed to the Tweed Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit

AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com

or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 30, 2019
