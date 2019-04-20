Home

Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Ruby Rachas
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Christ Community Church
2350 Pride Avenue
DeKalb, IL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Community Church
2350 Pride Avenue
DeKalb, IL
Ruby Ree Rachas


Ruby Ree Rachas Obituary
Ruby Ree Rachas

Born: 1934

Died: 2019

Ruby Ree Rachas, 85, of DeKalb, IL formerly of Lee, IL passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loved ones, receiving her crown and reward of Heaven on Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was born January 19, 1934 in Camden, TN. She was faithfully married to her committed husband, Anthony J. Rachas, for 64 years before he died five years earlier on March 3, 2014.

She is survived by their nine beloved children: Gary Rachas, Debbie Cameron, Terry Rachas, Sheila Daring, Cathy Slater, Timothy (Beth) Rachas, Rebecca (Thomas) Leneau, Angela Jones, and Kenneth (Summer) Rachas; and her sister Bessie "Alma" Davis. She has 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 3 great great-grandchildren, all of which were her life and joy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Bessie Davis; her brothers, Clyde, Albert, and Joseph; and her sisters, Beulah, Alma, and Doris; and her daughter-in-law Debbie; and grandson, Ryan.

Ruby was a faithful, hard-working, and sacrificial wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was bold in her faith often quoting scripture that was hidden in her heart and memory, sharing that truth with others (whether they wanted to hear it or not). She took pride in her yard and flowers and enjoyed helping her husband with gardening and even wood-chopping. She loved singing for and with her kids and grandkids at Church, Heritage Woods, and DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center; and she even sang on the radio in her younger days. Today she's in her glory singing with the Angels. Unfortunately, she had a lot of pain and suffering, but she endured and "ran the race" for her families' sake and with God's strength. In so many ways, she is one of the strongest women we know. As her body failed and the Alzheimer's robbed her, we would be remiss not to give acknowledgement and our heartfelt thanks to all the nurses, CNAs and Dr. Thakkar that administered care, and to visitors that loved on her. We are extremely grateful.

Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, April 27, 2019 for a visitation at 9:00A.M. with the service at 11:00 A.M. at Christ Community Church, 2350 Pride Avenue in DeKalb. A luncheon will follow.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Ruby Ree Rachas Memorial Fund, addressed to the Rachas Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 20, 2019
