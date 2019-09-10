Home

Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
For more information about
Ruby Griswold
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
Ruby Tharp Griswold


1930 - 2019
Ruby Tharp Griswold Obituary
Ruby Tharp Griswold

Born: April 19, 1930; in Kirkland, IL

Died: September 7, 2019; in DeKalb, IL

Ruby Tharp Griswold, 89 of the Hinckley and Big Rock, Ill. area, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Pine Acres Rehab and Living Center in DeKalb.

Ruby was born in Kirkland on April 19, 1930, the daughter of Leighton and Mattie (Burba) Tharp. She married Morrie Griswold on February 12, 1949, at the Sycamore United Methodist Church.

Ruby was a graduate of Genoa High School and the John Lewis Beauty School. She worked at Leight Electric, served as an Avon representative, enjoyed being a beautician, and worked at Sandwich Hospital. She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Hinckley, Big Rock Historical Society, and the Kane County Farm Bureau. Beyond these involvements, Ruby was also very active as President of Big Rock PTA, taught Sunday School, served as a scout leader, enjoyed Evening Circle, and served on various church boards. In her free time, she loved to read, play cards, and help Morrie make candy and cakes for the Big Rock Plowing Match and Christmas. After moving to Barb City in DeKalb, Ruby took great pride in being an ambassador for her new home. If she wasn't in her room you could many times find her working in the Gift Shop or Resale Shop.

The family would like to thank Pine Acres and JoumeyCare Hospice for their wonderful care and support during Ruby's illness.

Ruby is survived by her son, Tom (Kathy) Griswold of DeKalb; her granddaughter, Kristin (Luke Goodman) Griswold of Washington, DC; sister-in-law, Elaine Carroll of Sycamore; best friend, Marvel Davis of Big Rock; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Morrie; her son, Mark; and her parents.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with the Rev. Charlene Hinckley of St. Paul's United Church of Christ of Hinckley officiating. The family will hold a private burial of cremated remains at a later date at Genoa Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Ruby Griswold Memorial Fund, addressed to the Griswold Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 10, 2019
