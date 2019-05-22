Dr. Russell L. Elliott



Born: September 18, 1923



Died: May 18, 2019



Dr. Russell Laverne Elliott, 95, of DeKalb, Illinois passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at his home at Oak Crest with his wife, Josephine by his side.



He was born on September 18, 1923, in rural Malta Township the son of Charles Walter and Grace Lucinda (Hueber) Elliott. He married Josephine M. Chestnut on June 30, 1951 at First United Methodist Church, Boardman Chapel in DeKalb.



He attended a rural Malta grade school. His first year of high school was at DeKalb Township High School. He completed high school at Malta High School where he was active in many school activities. He was Salutatorian in his class. After attending Iowa State University for a short time, he found his life calling. Russ decided chiropractic would be his life's work and attended the four year National College of Chiropractic in Chicago where he worked full time while attending classes at night. He passed three State Boards (Illinois, Iowa and California) but chose to practice in DeKalb. He happily adjusted his patients for 60 years.



He is survived by his three children, Linda (Fred) Goold of Hayward, Wisconsin, Richard Elliott (fianc e Pam Browning) of Rochelle, Susan (Jeff) Willey of DeKalb; four grandchildren, Jeff (Theresa) Davis of Maple Grove, Minnesota; Brian (Sarah) Willey of Belleville, Stephanie (Steve) Challand of Gurnee; Scott (Rebecca) Willey of Naperville; and eight great-grandchildren.



He was proceeded in death by his parents; four siblings; and his granddaughter, Katie Elliott.



The Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at First United Methodist Church, 321 Oak Street in DeKalb, with the Rev. Jonathan Crail officiating. Reception to follow services. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date at Malta Cemetery.



Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the time of services at 2:30 p.m. at the church.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Dr. Russell L. Elliott Memorial Fund, addressed to the Elliott Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



