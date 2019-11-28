|
|
Ruth Borgman Akers
Born: July 4, 1923; in Wellington, MO
Died: October 31, 2019; Johnson City, NY
Ruth Borgman Akers, 96, passed away on October 31, 2019 with her daughters by her side. Ruth was born July 4, 1923 at home on the Borgman Farm in Wellington, MO to Eugene W. and Louise (Starke) Borgman.
Ruth loved the family farm and Wellington. No matter where she lived Wellington was home. Ruth graduated from Central Missouri State College with a Bachelor's in Education and from the University of Michigan with a Master's in Education. Ruth married Loren W. Akers on June 3, 1951. Ruth taught elementary school for 14 years before leaving the profession she loved to raise her two daughters. Ruth returned to work after her daughters were grown in the College of Business at Northern Illinois University. Throughout her life Ruth was very active in church activities and volunteering in the community. Ruth was known for her homemade jellies, jams and pickles. She enjoyed needlepoint, knitting and quilting in her free time. Ruth loved to travel visiting all 50 states and Europe several times. Ruth was especially proud of being a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, International Society for Key Women Educators, for 65 years.
Ruth was predeceased by her parents, huband, and her sister.
Survived by two daughters Lor e (husband Russell) Proops, Ren e Akers; grandchildren Olivia and Nathan Proops; brother Earl (wife Mary) Borgman; several cousins; four nieces; two nephews; eleven great nieces and nephews; four great-great nieces and nephews.
A funeral service and burial will take place on December 14th at St Luke's Church and cemetery in Wellington, MO.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Ruth's memory to the Delta Kappa Gamma's Alpha Chapter for "Recruitment Gran Foundation in Education", 30602 Carolwood Drive, Genoa, IL 60135, c/o M. Holcomb.
Mac Pherson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be written in Ruth's guestbook at macphersonfh.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019