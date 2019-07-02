Ruth E. Hueber



Born: October 15, 1930; in Streator, IL



Died: June 28, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Ruth E. Hueber, 88, of Sycamore, Illinois, died June 28, 2019 at Oak Crest DeKalb Area Retirement Center in DeKalb, Illinois.



Born October 15, 1930, in Streator, Illinois, to John W. and Margaret (Lindley) White, Ruth married Wendell P. Hueber on June 28, 1950, in Sycamore.



Ruth was the eldest of eight children. Her family farmed in Minonk, Illinois, until she was 10 years old; at which time they moved to a farm in Malta, Illinois. While growing up she helped her parents with the younger children, as well as farm chores. In 1948 she graduated from Malta High School where she excelled in her studies, participated in many activities, and also met the love of her life, and future husband, Wendell. After she attended a year of college, they were married and enjoyed 67 years together.



While raising children, and up until retirement years, Ruth worked in various secretarial positions including the DeKalb County Clerk's office, the US Department of Agriculture, Auto Meter Products, and Allen Home Health Agency. She also provided invaluable typing support for Wendell's college and graduate school years, as well as his teaching career. Ruth faithfully served her church (Bethany Baptist; and later, Crossview Church) in many positions over the years including Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, Awana leader, Missions Committee, Women's Fellowship, and Deaconess.



Ruth lived an exemplary life which reflected her love for God and her desire to serve Him. Her family brought her great joy, and she dearly loved her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. In addition to her family and church life, Ruth enjoyed reading, music-especially playing the piano, and many wonderful trips with Wendell. She was a member of the Farm Bureau Primetimers and served on the leadership committee for 18 years.



Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell; as well as her parents, John and Margaret White, her infant sister, Jane, and her brother, Dr. Deane White.



She is survived by her three children: Gary Hueber (Colleen), Becky Perry (Mark), and Tom Hueber (Nancy); her grandchildren, Kristine, Philip, Stephen, David, Timothy, Megan and Benjamin; six great-grandchildren; and siblings, Harriet Lassing, Alvin White, Darrel White, Wesley White, Beverly Cain, and Barbara Odom.



Visitation and funeral will be Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.



Memorials can be made to JourneyCare Hospice DeKalb or Crossview Church. Ruth's family extends their gratitude to Oak Crest, as well as JourneyCare, for the excellent care she received over the years.



For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 2, 2019