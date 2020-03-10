|
|
Ruth H. Janssen
Born: April 19, 1923; in Clarence, MO
Died: March 6, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Ruth H. Janssen, 96, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center.
She was born April 19, 1923 in Clarence, Missouri, the daughter of Homer and Bettie (Mitts) Hanlin. Ruth married Raymond J. Janssen on January 1, 1943, in Chebanse, Illinois.
Ruth was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and enjoyed cooking and sewing.
She is survived by her daughter, Lori (Steve) Diedrich of DeKalb; her son, Dennis Janssen of Berkeley, California; seven grandchildren, John (Carley) Diedrich, Clark (Jordan) Diedrich, Russell Diedrich, Desarae (Trevor) Lear, David (Kirsten) Janssen and Petrika (Rob) Craig; four great-grandchildren, Elke, Jack, Billy and Ruth Anne; several nieces and nephews; daughter-in-law, Barbara Janssen of Houston, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond in 2001; her son, Garry in 2014; several brothers and sisters.
The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with the Rev. Marty Marks of Immanuel Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday, March 13, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Ruth H. Janssen Memorial Fund, addressed to the Janssen Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2020