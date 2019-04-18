Ruth Carol Johnson



Born: April 6, 1923



Died: April 12, 2019



Ruth Carol Johnson, age 96, of Sycamore, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019, at WellStar Community Hospice in Marietta, Georgia.Born April 6, 1923 in Mayfield Township, Illinois, Ruth was the daughter of Benjamin and Caroline Johnson. After growing up on the family farm, Ruth met her future husband, Sidney Johnson. They were married at Sid's family home on September 21, 1944. After Sid returned from the war, they lived in DeKalb and later built their home in Sycamore where they lived for almost 60 years. After Sid's death, Ruth moved to Heritage Woods in DeKalb in 2012. In 2017, she moved to Sunrise of East Cobb in Marietta, Georgia. Ruth was a lifelong member of Federated Church. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. As a humble sweet, gentle lady, she made friends easily and amassed a large circle of friends during her lifetime which only added to her joy of being part of a large extended family.For many years, Ruth worked at Wurlitzer in DeKalb alongside her sister Lucille. She became a bookkeeper at several local businesses and finally retired from JCPenny in 1985. She supported her husband's many community activities as well as her daughters' throughout her lifetime. Her love for her family and friends shown through her willingness to always be there for others and step in when needed. She enjoyed playing cards, golfing, dancing and needlework. Ruth is survived by her daughters Sherri (Charlie) Kornegay of Marietta, Georgia, and Sindy (Russ) Wieman of Western Springs, Illinois; her four grandchildren, Whitney (Dave) Jansen, David (Christy) Kornegay both of Marietta, Georgia, Brad Wieman of Chicago, Illinois, and Melissa Wieman of Washington DC; two great-granddaughters, Charlotte Kornegay and Cassidy Jansen, both of Marietta, Georgia. She was preceded in death by Sidney, her husband of 67 years, and her five siblings Margerette, Alvera, Johnny, Lucille and Harold.



The family wishes to extend their deepest appreciation for the love, extraordinary care and compassion given to Ruth and her family by the caregivers at Sunrise and the staff at WellStar Community Hospice, both in Marietta, Georgia.



Visitation will be Saturday, April 20th at the Federated Church, 612 W. State Street, Sycamore, beginning at 10:30am followed by a funeral service at noon with Pastor Kent Ulery officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery. A luncheon will be provided at the church following services.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Ruth's honor to WellStar Community Hospice, c/o WellStar Foundation, 805 Sandy Plains Road, Suite 100, Marietta, Georgia 30066.