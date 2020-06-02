Ruth L. Stover
1930 - 2020
Ruth L. Stover

Born: August 31, 1930; in Maple Park, IL

Died: May 29, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Ruth L. Stover, 89, of Sycamore passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center.

She was born August 31, 1930 in Maple Park, IL to Edna (Flinty) and Martin Adkins. She was married to Dennis Stover on December 20, 1956.

Ruth worked at Anaconda in Sycamore for many years. She then worked for Wal-Mart until she finally retired in 2009. She enjoyed gardening, camping, spending many happy moments at their cabin in Ft. Atkinson, WI up until she was no longer able due to her health; she mostly enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandkids, who were the lights in her eye.

She is survived by four children, Karen Sue Dobson of Scales Mound, Vicki Grubbs, Sandy Stover of Sycamore, and Randy (Lori) Stover of Genoa; five grandchildren, Paul Wilkinson of Houston, TX, Austin Contreras of Sycamore and Brooke, Brianna and Brandi Stover of Genoa; one sister, Jennie Smith of Sycamore; three sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers, Dan Adkins, Pearly Adkins, Leo (Phyllis) Adkins and Jerry Adkins; sister, Betty Gaul; brother-in-law, Clyde Smith and numerous extended family members.

Her family would like to thank the nurses and aides at the DeKalb Co. Rehab and Nursing Center for the wonderful care that they provided. We would also like to thank Journey Care for their compassion.

Per Ruth's wishes, she was cremated and services will be private.

Memorial contributions in Ruth's name should be directed to the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.

To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 1, 2020
Dear Sandy and Family so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you . Love Jill Ihssen
Friend
May 31, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Kim Hyde
Coworker
May 31, 2020
I always will remember fondly working with Ruth at Walmart. She was a wonderful lady!
Christine Trouutman
May 31, 2020
So sorry for ur loss ruth was good woman she will be missed. Rest in peace.
Pam Bakker
Friend
May 31, 2020
Oh mom where do I start, or how do I go on without you here in my life , best part is your finally with Dad , and no more pain and at peace ! You fought like hell thats all I can say ! Love and miss you so much !❤❤ Love , your daughter who stuck up for you and was very Vocal at times ! I did my best ! RIP Mom
Sandy
Sandy Stover
Daughter
