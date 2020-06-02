Ruth L. Stover
Born: August 31, 1930; in Maple Park, IL
Died: May 29, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Ruth L. Stover, 89, of Sycamore passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center.
She was born August 31, 1930 in Maple Park, IL to Edna (Flinty) and Martin Adkins. She was married to Dennis Stover on December 20, 1956.
Ruth worked at Anaconda in Sycamore for many years. She then worked for Wal-Mart until she finally retired in 2009. She enjoyed gardening, camping, spending many happy moments at their cabin in Ft. Atkinson, WI up until she was no longer able due to her health; she mostly enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandkids, who were the lights in her eye.
She is survived by four children, Karen Sue Dobson of Scales Mound, Vicki Grubbs, Sandy Stover of Sycamore, and Randy (Lori) Stover of Genoa; five grandchildren, Paul Wilkinson of Houston, TX, Austin Contreras of Sycamore and Brooke, Brianna and Brandi Stover of Genoa; one sister, Jennie Smith of Sycamore; three sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers, Dan Adkins, Pearly Adkins, Leo (Phyllis) Adkins and Jerry Adkins; sister, Betty Gaul; brother-in-law, Clyde Smith and numerous extended family members.
Her family would like to thank the nurses and aides at the DeKalb Co. Rehab and Nursing Center for the wonderful care that they provided. We would also like to thank Journey Care for their compassion.
Per Ruth's wishes, she was cremated and services will be private.
Memorial contributions in Ruth's name should be directed to the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 2, 2020.