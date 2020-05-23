Ruth Scheuer Tsotsis
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Scheuer Tsotsis

Born: July 5, 1930; in Mainz, Germany

Died: May 8, 2020; in Madison, WI

Ruth Scheuer Tsotsis, age 89, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born on July 5, 1930, in Mainz, Germany. In 1939, her family fled Nazi Germany and, after a year-and-a-half as refugees, settled in Mexico City.

Ruth graduated at the top of her class from Universidad Autónoma Nacional de México, earned a Fulbright scholarship, and received a master's degree in Economics from Columbia University. After graduating, she returned to México and worked for the Secretariat for Home Affairs, evaluating the price of tortillas.

In 1958, she married Basil Tsotsis, a fellow Fulbright scholar in her orientation group. They settled in DeKalb, Ill. where they remained until Basil's death.

Ruth moved to Madison in 2005. She was active in AAUW and volunteered at her children's schools during and long after their student days. She was an avid quilter, seamstress, and knitter and enjoyed making items for family and friends. She continuously impressed her family, especially when they'd see her watching TV, reading, and knitting all at the same time!

Always curious, Ruth read about anything from art to physics, archeology to poetry. At one point, she hoped to be a translator and worked as one at the UN during her studies at Columbia. Speaking Spanish, English, German, Greek, and French, we always wondered what language she dreamt in. She was genuinely invested in other people, had an amazing recall for names, places, history, and she never forgot a birthday!

Ruth is survived by her son, Thomas (Amy) Tsotsis; daughter, Helena (Steve Somerson) Tsotsis; and granddaughters, Natalie and Erica Somerson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Gertrude (Lebrecht) Scheuer; husband, Basil; and brother, Bernd.

Donations can be made in her memory to refugee and immigration services through Fundación del Empresariado Sonorense A.C. and Jewish Social Services of Madison. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, (608) 221-5420


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gunderson East Funeral Home
5203 Monona Drive
Monona, WI 53716
(608) 221-5420
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved