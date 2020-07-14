RuthAnn Sullivan
Born: January20, 1943
Died: July 13, 2020
RuthAnn Felicia Hynes Sullivan, 77, resident of Foxcroft Drive, wife of Michael Harold Sullivan, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born January20, 1943, in DeKalb, IL, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Harlan Hynes and Helaine Kubecky Hynes. She was a 1961 graduate of Mt. St. Mary Academy in St. Charles, IL and was a 1965 graduate of Mundelien College (now Loyola University) in Chicago. She worked as a social worker for the Department of Children and Family Services in Chicago and later for Wesley Commonsin Greenwood.
She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 52 years are two daughters, Christine Winchester of Charlotte and Kathleen Maez and husband David of Greenwood; a son, Michael Timothy Sullivan of Newberry; a brother, Richard Hynes and wife Margaret of Rockford, IL; a sister, Sharon Walker of DeKalb, IL; and three grandchildren,Hunter Maez, Samantha Maez and Casey Winchester.
Private memorial services will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 1741, Greenwood, SC 29648.
