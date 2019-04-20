Ryan T. Boston



Ryan T. Boston, 29, of Earlville, Illinois, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, as the result of a car accident.



He was born April 22, 1989, in DeKalb, Illinois, the son of Robert and Jodyne (Ferris) Boston. Ryan married Lindsay E. Stager on August 18, 2017 in Earlville.Ryan was a graduate of Indian Creek High School Class of 2007 and then attended Northern Illinois University. Ryan farmed with his father. He had a passion for flying airplanes and had his sport pilot license. Ryan loved the outdoors, had a heart of gold toward his animals and anyone he knew. He was a free spirit, spontaneous, goofy, and a kind man.



He is survived by his wife, Lindsay; his children, Liam and Murphy, with his third child on the way; his parents, Robert and Jodyne Boston; his sister, Kara (Jon) Rogers; one nephew, Nolan Rogers; three nieces, Lucy and twins, Ava Grace and Charlotte Ann Rogers.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen; his maternal and paternal grandparents.A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb. Cremation has taken place.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Ryan T. Boston Memorial Fund, addressed to the Boston Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.