Sadie Ruth Kruizenga
1974 - 2020
Sadie Ruth Kruizenga

Born: December 6, 1974; in Beloit, WI

Died: July 13, 2020; in Sycamore, IL

Sadie Ruth Kruizenga, 45, of Sycamore, Ill., died Monday, July 13, 2020, at home.

Born Dec. 6, 1974, in Beloit, Wis., the daughter of Douglas and Lori (Paynter) Kruizenga, Sadie was a member of Sycamore United Methodist Church. She was very involved in Sycamore Sports Boosters and loved to crochet.

Sadie is survived by her Beloved, Scott Krafft of Sycamore; her three sons, Hunter, Beau and Zander Cash, all of Sycamore; Scott's children, Alex, of Davenport, Iowa, and Aaron of Fort Stewart, Ga.; the father of her children, Christian Cash, of Sycamore; her parents, Lori (Patrick Tallon) Kruizenga of Westmont, Ill., and Douglas (Cheryl) Kruizenga of Winter, Wis.; her brothers, Seth (Julie) Kruizenga, Sycamore, and Sam (Stephanie) Kruizenga, DeKalb; her dear nieces, Karli, Cortni, Ella and Adalyn; and stepbrother, John (Danielle) Tallon.

She was predeceased by her grandparents, Ruth and Merrill E. Paynter Jr., and Elma and J. Erwin Kruizenga.

The family extends special thanks to Heartland Hospice and Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital Cancer Center for their outstanding and loving care of Sadie.

Memorial walk-through visitations will be from 5 pm to 7 pm Friday, July 17, 2020, at Quiram Sycamore Funeral Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, IL 60178, and from 10 am to 10:45 am Saturday, July 18, at Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave. Masks required. Visit www.olsonfh.com for other Covid-19 limitations or to express a condolence.

Memorial Service will be private, per CDC guidelines. Interment Clinton Cemetery in Wisconsin. Memorials can be made to the family in care of the funeral home. For info, 815-895-6589.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Quiram Sycamore Funeral Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St
JUL
18
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Sycamore United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
1245 Somonauk St.
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-6589
