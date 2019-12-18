|
Sally J. Kingsnorth
Born: June 18, 1932; in Sycamore, IL
Died: December 13, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Sally J. Kingsnorth, 87, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Friday, December 13, 2019, at DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center.
She was born June 18, 1932 in Sycamore, Illinois, the daughter of Stuart L. and Frances E. (Nelson) Cone. Sally married Orval F. Kingsnorth October 31, 1951, in Billoxi, Mississippi.
Sally was a 1943 graduate of Sycamore High School. She was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church of Sycamore.
She is survived by her son, Darell W. (Tammy) Kingsnorth of Esmond; her daughter, Amy (Jim) Saylor of Prescott, Arizona; two sisters, Carol (Dan) Johnson, and Linda (Jack) Rodgers; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orval; her daughter, Diane Kingsnorth; and her sister, Nancy Engstrom.
A Private Family Memorial Service will be held. Interment of cremated remains will be at Elmwood Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Sally J. Kingsnorth Memorial Fund, addressed to the Kingsnorth Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 18, 2019