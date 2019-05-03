Home

Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home & Alpha Crematory Inc
304 E Division St
Eagle River, WI 54521
(715) 479-4777
Sally King


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sally King Obituary
Sally King

Born: January 6, 1938; in Freeport, IL

Died: April 28, 2019; in Eagle River, WI

Sally King, age 81, a resident of St. Germain, WI, passed away on Sunday April 28, 2019 at Milestone Senior Living in Eagle River, WI. She was born on January 6, 1938 in Freeport, IL to her parents Willard and Alice Rutter.

Sally grew up in Maple Park, IL and moved to St. Germain, WI in 1978, where she and herhusband, Roger, owned and operated King's Bay View Resort. She enjoyed snowmobiling, family, time by the lake and reading. Sally spent several winters in Arizona where she went to many Chicago Cubs games.

Sally was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years: Roger King and parents: Willard and Alice Rutter.

She is survived by her son: Jay (Shari) King of Cedar Rapids, IA; daughters: Jodi (David) Bohnen and Jeanna (Jim) Vogel both of St. Germain; brother: John "Butch" (Wanda) Rutter of Naperville, IL; grandchildren: Ryan, Amanda, Kellie, Alison, Carly, Steven; great grandchildren: Graham, Harrison, Sam, Neva, Tessa and Blake.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Plum Lake Library or your favorite local library.

Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River, WI. Online condolences may beexpressed at gaffney-busha.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 3, 2019
