Salvatore M. Fiandaca



Born: December 15, 1946



Died: May 8, 2019



Salvatore "Sal" M. Fiandaca, 72, of Sycamore, IL, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Northwestern Kishwaukee Hospital.



He was born December 15, 1946 in Sicily, Italy to the late Charles and Filippa.



He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in South Korea during the Vietnam War. He worked for the telecommunications industry for forty years. In addition to being an avid golfer, his interests included fishing and repairing electronics for the family.



Beloved husband of Evelyn and loving father to David (Vinci) and Lisa, he is also survived by one brother, Joseph; three sisters, Grace (Tony) Mazzia, JoAnn (Frank) Agnello, Rosina (John) Olson; one brother-in-law, Robert Welch; three sister-in-laws, Shirley (Larry) Mueller, Kerry Mayer, and Tracy Welch as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Angelo.



Sal's visitation will be Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Butala Funeral Home. A service to follow with Rev. Steve Persson officiating.



Donations can be made to the ( ) in his name.



Memorial donations can also be made in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.



To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary