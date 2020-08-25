1/1
Samantha Ross King
Samantha Rose King

Born: April 1, 2003

Died: August 19, 2020

Samantha Rose King, 17, of Sycamore, IL gained her heavenly wings on August 19, 2020 in Madison, WI. She was born on April 1, 2003 to Paul King and Jamie Greer. Samantha Rose was a senior at Sycamore High School. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Belvidere, IL. Samantha Rose was a cheerleader for Sycamore and a competitive cheerleader. She enjoyed horseback riding, swimming, riding ATV's, cheerleading, and going to amusement parks.

Samantha Rose will be missed terribly by her friends and family, who cherished the time they had with her. Samantha Rose will be dearly missed by her parents, Paul King and Jaime Greer; her brother, Landyn Williams; great- grandmother, Doris;  grandparents, Michael and Cindy King and Denise and Jim Kuhnle ; her aunts and uncles, Kelly King, Nick King, Peter (Kristen) King, Mike Nelson, Lawrence King, Christian (Sarah) King, Angie (Josh)Strubble, Chris (Wendy) Greer; and numerous cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Steve and Cathi Greer.

Walk through visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.,Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave. Only 50 people at a time will be allowed in the building during the visitation. Due to state guidelines, masks and social distancing are encouraged. Funeral service will be private. Pastor Carl Otto will officiate. The family would like to thank the Pediatric ICU unit for their care and compassion for Samantha. Memorials in her honor to the Pediatric unit at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. To write a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2020.
