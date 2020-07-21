Sammie E. Harley
Born: May 19, 1944; in Blackville, SC
Died: July 17, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Sammie E. Harley, 76, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center.
He was born May 19, 1944, in Blackville, South Carolina, the son of Wilmer and Catherine G. (Sanders) Harley. Sam married Annie F. Finley on June 14, 1970, they have been married 50 years.
Sam was a graduate of Richard J. Murray High School class of 1965. He worked as a Medical Technologist at Kishwaukee Community Hospital , retiring in 2008 after 38 years. Sam was a Veteran of the US Marine Corps, from August 1966 to August 1968 having served during the Vietnam War. He graduated from Northwest Institute of Medical Laboratory and Kishwaukee College. Sam was a member of ISCLT, AAB for the Advancement of Laboratory Testing Personnel. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and photography.
He is survived by his wife, Annie; children, Tony Harley of DeKalb and Aleda Harley of DeKalb; grandson, David Tripp of Amarillo, Texas; brothers, Hardrick of Los Angeles, California and Roosevelt (Lois) of Charlotte, North Carolina; sisters, Sarah M. of Blackville, South Carolina, Alice, Laura Ann and Jamie Lee of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; brother-in-law, John Henry Finley of Auburn, Alabama; sisters-in-law, Julie Frazier and Mary Edwards of Auburn, Alabama and Alice Finley-Hunter of Doraville, Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, John and George.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb, with Phillip Vermillion of Sycamore Church of Christ officiating. Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Sammie E. Harley Memorial Fund, addressed to the Harley Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022.