I worked with Sam at Kishwaukee Community Hospital for 15 years. He was a great friend and he talked me through some tough times. He had a heart of gold and was always patient with me even when I was a bit antagonistic. His laugh always made me laugh and I enjoyed hearing stories of when he was a child and his young adult years. He was a man of honor and a man of his word. He was a good family man and loved his wife. I enjoyed working with Sam. He was very helpful to me both at work and when I confided in him about my family issues. Im so glad our paths crossed in life. Rest in peace, dear Sam. Your journey here is done. Prayers for Ann and the children and grandchild. Sam will be missed and he leaves an empty spot in our hearts.

Carol Moore White

Coworker