Sammie E. Harley
1944 - 2020
Born: May 19, 1944; in Blackville, SC

Died: July 17, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Sammie E. Harley, 76, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center.

He was born May 19, 1944, in Blackville, South Carolina, the son of Wilmer and Catherine G. (Sanders) Harley. Sam married Annie F. Finley on June 14, 1970, they have been married 50 years.

Sam was a graduate of Richard J. Murray High School class of 1965. He worked as a Medical Technologist at Kishwaukee Community Hospital , retiring in 2008 after 38 years. Sam was a Veteran of the US Marine Corps, from August 1966 to August 1968 having served during the Vietnam War. He graduated from Northwest Institute of Medical Laboratory and Kishwaukee College. Sam was a member of ISCLT, AAB for the Advancement of Laboratory Testing Personnel. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and photography.

He is survived by his wife, Annie; children, Tony Harley of DeKalb and Aleda Harley of DeKalb; grandson, David Tripp of Amarillo, Texas; brothers, Hardrick of Los Angeles, California and Roosevelt (Lois) of Charlotte, North Carolina; sisters, Sarah M. of Blackville, South Carolina, Alice, Laura Ann and Jamie Lee of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; brother-in-law, John Henry Finley of Auburn, Alabama; sisters-in-law, Julie Frazier and Mary Edwards of Auburn, Alabama and Alice Finley-Hunter of Doraville, Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, John and George.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb, with Phillip Vermillion of Sycamore Church of Christ officiating. Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Sammie E. Harley Memorial Fund, addressed to the Harley Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jul. 21, 2020.
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Fairview Park Cemetery
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
John Henry Finley and family
Family
July 22, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Julia Finley-Frazier and family
Family
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy for the family. Praying for the family God is with you all.
Pamelo Prince
Family
July 22, 2020
Annie, We are so very sorry for your families loss,Sam was a wonderful man & we will miss him so very much!! Thoughts,Prayers & Hugs to you ,Aleta & Tony!!
Keith & Sandy Wittenauer
Friend
July 22, 2020
Sending sincere condolences on behalf of The Harley Family in St. Augustine Fl.
May God continue to provide comfort and strength during this difficult time. Uncle Sammie will be missed.
Love you all
Julie Harley-Simmons
Family
July 21, 2020
Sam was a wonderful man with a kind and gentle spirit! I remember talking to him often in the lab about results and he was always helpful while he worked at kishwaukee hospital. I had no idea that this sweet man was your father Tony. Sending my deepest sympathy to you and your entire family.
Sincerely , Julie Karolus , ICU nurse
Julie karolus
Coworker
July 21, 2020
It was my honor to have known Sam. He was one of the best lab techs I have ever known. Not only did he have extremely great skills, he had a fantastic personality.
My sincerest sympathies to Annie and all the family. God bless!
Shari Pearcy
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Annie and family, So sorry to hear of your loss. May the Good Lord keep you wrapped in his loving arms. Know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.











Jo Ann Ward
Friend
July 21, 2020
I’m so sad to hear of Sam’s passing. I worked with him at DeKalb public and Kishwaukee hospital. He was a kind and friendly person. Always smiling.
Diane Runnells
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Gonna miss you Uncle Sammy Rest in peace.Your niece. Sandra Trotman.St Augustine FL.
Family
July 21, 2020
Alice Finley-Hunter
Family
July 21, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to Sammies family. I worked with Sammie at Kishwaukee Hospital he was a great guy and will truly miss him.
Joyce Krizsanitz
Coworker
July 21, 2020
The Harley Family,
Deep are the memories, previous they stay. No passing of time, can take them away.
As a brother-in-law, you are the greatest. To have you in our family, made us all so truly blessed.
You will be missed. Keeping you all lifted up in prayer.
Mary Finley-Edwards and family
Family
July 21, 2020
worked ICU. Loved working with Sam. He was a great guy. He died way too young
Donna L.Hall
Coworker
July 21, 2020
I loved working at the hospital with Sam. He was smart and always kind. He will be missed.
Jody Harding
Coworker
July 21, 2020
I always enjoyed working with Sammie he was always good with the children. Prayers for all
Gail Renick
Coworker
July 21, 2020
I worked with Sam at Kishwaukee Community Hospital for 15 years. He was a great friend and he talked me through some tough times. He had a heart of gold and was always patient with me even when I was a bit antagonistic. His laugh always made me laugh and I enjoyed hearing stories of when he was a child and his young adult years. He was a man of honor and a man of his word. He was a good family man and loved his wife. I enjoyed working with Sam. He was very helpful to me both at work and when I confided in him about my family issues. Im so glad our paths crossed in life. Rest in peace, dear Sam. Your journey here is done. Prayers for Ann and the children and grandchild. Sam will be missed and he leaves an empty spot in our hearts.
Carol Moore White
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Condolences to you and yours, Annie.
Dr. Andrew Biscan
Friend
July 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Sam was always smiling and had a gleam in his eyes. My thoughts and prayers to you,Annie, and the family.
Alice Schmidt
Friend
July 21, 2020
My condolences to the family. Semper Fidelis.
Ann
July 21, 2020
Caroline Wilson
Family
July 20, 2020
Those we love dont go away, they walk beside us everyday.
Unseen, unheard but always near; still loved, still missed and very dear.
Uncle Sammie, you will forever be in our hearts.
Stacee Edwards-Nelms and family
Family
July 20, 2020
I knew Sam since the day I was born. He taught me a lot cause he had been a bible class teacher when I was younger. I appreciate all he has done for me.
Anthony Petersen
Friend
July 20, 2020
I worked with Sam for many years. He was a kindhearted gentleman. Sam will remain in my thoughts and prayers.
Mary Tabone
Coworker
