Sandra Jean Kidd
Born: April 8, 1938; in DeKalb, IL
Died: March 15, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Sandra Jean Kidd, 81, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at her home.
She was born April 8, 1938 in DeKalb, Illinois, the daughter of Irving T. and Claudia M. (Gleason) Jensen. Sandra married Douglas M. Kidd on April 4, 1986, in Sycamore, Illinois.
Sandra attended First Lutheran Church in Lee and she was a great cook and baker.
She is survived by her husband Douglas; her children, Donald "Coy" (Denise) Baker, Jeff (Sherri) Baker, Brian (Tammie) Baker, and Kimberly Baker; fourteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; one brother, James (Lynn) Jensen; one sister, Sonya "Dodie" Jensen; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by first husband, Donald Baker and her parents.
The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with Chaplain Ken Lawson of Unity Hospice in Rockford, Illinois officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Sandra Jean Kidd Memorial Fund, addressed to the Kidd Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2020