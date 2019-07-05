Sandra K. Swan



Born: October 20, 1951; in Chicago, IL



Died: June 30, 2019; in Sycamore, IL



Sandra K. Swan, 67, of Sycamore, Illinois, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, surrounded by her family in her home. She was born October 20, 1951, in Chicago, to Ernest T. and Sophie L. (Sukach) Halverson. Sandi earned an associate's degree from Waldorf College in Iowa. She later went on to additional schooling to become a radiology technician where she met her husband. Sandi married Melvin H. Swan Jr. on April 22, 1978, in Florida and they adopted their daughter, Cali, in March 1989.



In addition to working as a radiology technician, she held jobs at Northern Illinois University, Illinois Community Credit Union and Curtis Orthodontics, where she retired at the age of 63. Her most beloved job and passion was being a mother. She devoted herself to her family, friends and faith. She loved others without judgement.



In her spare time, Sandi enjoyed gardening, baking for friends and family, and animals. She spent several years volunteering with different organizations, including humane societies and Meals on Wheels. She had a strong passion for this country and veterans, as her father was an active WWII veteran. She was a member of The Evangelical Lutheran Church of St. John in Sycamore.



She is survived by her husband, Melvin; daughter, Cali M. (Brian) Wolf; brother, Robert (Linda) Halverson; niece, Jennifer (Chris) Toomer; and nephew, David Halverson.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Sophie Halverson.



The visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at The Evangelical Lutheran Church of St. John, 26555 Brickville Rd., Sycamore.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to the TAILS Humane Society would be appreciated (www.tailshumanesociety.org).



Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels; 815-895-6589. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence. Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 5, 2019