Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
1245 Somonauk St.
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-6589
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Swan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra K. Swan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra K. Swan Obituary
Sandra K. Swan

Born: October 20, 1951; in Chicago, IL

Died: June 30, 2019; in Sycamore, IL

Sandra K. Swan, 67, of Sycamore, Illinois, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, surrounded by her family in her home. She was born October 20, 1951, in Chicago, to Ernest T. and Sophie L. (Sukach) Halverson. Sandi earned an associate's degree from Waldorf College in Iowa. She later went on to additional schooling to become a radiology technician where she met her husband. Sandi married Melvin H. Swan Jr. on April 22, 1978, in Florida and they adopted their daughter, Cali, in March 1989.

In addition to working as a radiology technician, she held jobs at Northern Illinois University, Illinois Community Credit Union and Curtis Orthodontics, where she retired at the age of 63. Her most beloved job and passion was being a mother. She devoted herself to her family, friends and faith. She loved others without judgement.

In her spare time, Sandi enjoyed gardening, baking for friends and family, and animals. She spent several years volunteering with different organizations, including humane societies and Meals on Wheels. She had a strong passion for this country and veterans, as her father was an active WWII veteran. She was a member of The Evangelical Lutheran Church of St. John in Sycamore.

She is survived by her husband, Melvin; daughter, Cali M. (Brian) Wolf; brother, Robert (Linda) Halverson; niece, Jennifer (Chris) Toomer; and nephew, David Halverson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Sophie Halverson.

The visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at The Evangelical Lutheran Church of St. John, 26555 Brickville Rd., Sycamore.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to the TAILS Humane Society would be appreciated (www.tailshumanesociety.org).

Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels; 815-895-6589. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
Download Now