Sandra Kay Isenberg
Born: July 23, 1947; in Sycamore, IL
Died: May 11, 2020; in Rockford, IL
Sandra Kay "Sandy" (née Littlejohn) Isenberg, 72, of Esmond, IL, passed away at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford on Monday, May 11, 2020.
She was born in Sycamore, on July 23, 1947, to Evelyn and William Littlejohn. She was a Class of 1965 graduate of Hiawatha High School in Kirkland, and also received her State of Illinois Cosmetology Professions License from Alberto's Institute of Cosmetology in Rockford.
Sandy was married to Robert "Bob" C. Isenberg on August 5, 1967, and together they had two children, Dawn and Todd. She had many jobs in her lifetime including being the owner and operator of Sandy's Beauty Shoppe in Kirkland; was a long-serving "lunch lady" at Hiawatha High School, and ended her multi-faceted career at Sycamore Precision. In life, Sandy loved riding around on her lawnmower and John Deere Gator doing yardwork, having big bonfires on her long-time family homestead, drinking Old Style beer, crafting and painting seasonal decorations, collecting Holstein cow knick-knacks, taking care of her farm cats, staring up at the stars, and laughing along with friends and extended family about their lifetime of collective hijinks.
She is survived by her brother and wife, Terry and Jan Littlejohn; her sister and constant sidekick, Melodie Clark and Larry Tucker; her daughter and husband, Dawn and David Motley; granddaughter, Ava Motley; her kitty, Jasmine; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, and her son, Todd.
Due to COVID-19 private services will be held and burial will be in Maple Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Sandra Isenberg Family, in care of Quiram-Olson Funeral Homes, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, IL 60178.For information or to leave a message of condolence, www.olsonfh.com or 815-522-3563.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 14, 2020.