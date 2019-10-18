|
Sandy R. Hoffman
Born: July 11, 1944; in DeKalb, IL
Died: October 17, 2019; in Sycamore, IL
Sandy R. Hoffman, Age 75 of Sycamore, IL, died on Thursday October 17, 2019 in the Lincolnshire Place in Sycamore. She was born on July 11, 1944 in DeKalb, IL, and was the daughter of Raymond and Pearl (Kays) Robinson. Sandy was married to George Hoffman on August 15, 1964 in the First Baptist Church in DeKalb.
Sandy was a hairdresser for 52 years, and she owned and operated the Bit of Beauty Hair Salon in Sycamore for many years. Sandy was a graduate of DeKalb High School in the class of 1962, she was also a member of the First Baptist Church in Sycamore, and a former member of the DeKalb County Quilters Guild.
Survivors include: husband: George of Sycamore, sons: Michael (Deb) Hoffman of Stillman Valley, Daniel (Beth) Hoffman of South Africa, Timothy (Harvest) Hoffman of Rincon, GA, grandchildren: Kassie (Steve) Gorski, Wade Hoffman, Cooper Hoffman, Tucker Hoffman, and great-granddaughter: Tessa Gorski.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at 10:30am in the Finch Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Badel officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb. Visitation will be held on Monday October 21, 2019 at 5:00pm till 7:00pm in the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the . Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2019