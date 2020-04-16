|
Sara K. Knutzen
Born: August 31, 1982; in Phoenix, AZ
Died: April 13, 2020; in Winfield, IL
Sara K. Knutzen, 37, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, Illinois. She was born August 31, 1982, in Phoenix, Arizona, the daughter of Steven Knutzen and Kimberly Crook.
Sara was employed by Mobile in Cortland as a Cashier and then as Manager for Mobile in Genoa, later moving as Manager of Mobile on Barber Greene Road and currently as Manager of Mobile in Cortland. She first and foremost loved to spoil her son, Jaythan. Sara was a racing fan at Sycamore Speedway and was a score keeper for her friends, Cunz Racing Team, at Rockford Speedway. She also enjoyed cooking and was a very giving and special person, giving to the end as a Gift of Hope donor.
She is survived by her son, Jaythan Reingardt; her mother, Kimberly Crook; her father, Steve (Debbie) Knutzen; sister, Angela Knutzen; brother, Joseph Donald Crook; maternal grandmother, Trudy Hetheriton; maternal grandfather, Donald Crook; aunts, Kristina Derengowski, Tami Knutzen Taylor, Nikki McBride; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Vernetta and Richard Knutzen; and uncle, Doug Knutzen.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Sara Knutzen Memorial Fund, addressed to the Knutzen Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2020