Sara Knutzen, 37, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, Illinois.



The Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.



Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020.



A Celebration of Life will also be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at KJ's Tap, 518 East Lincoln Hwy in DeKalb. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required at both Visitation and Memorial Service.





