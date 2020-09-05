1/
Sara Knutzen
Sara Knutzen

Sara Knutzen, 37, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, Illinois.

The Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will also be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at KJ's Tap, 518 East Lincoln Hwy in DeKalb. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required at both Visitation and Memorial Service.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
