Sarah Suzanne Sterling Swanson "Sally" peacefully passed on February 19, 2019 in the company of family and friends at Anam Memory Care Center in Rockford, IL one week prior to her 94th birthday.



For more than 30 years, Sally lived in De Kalb, Illinois with her husband, The Honorable Carl A. Swanson Jr. Thereafter, they moved to Buckingham, PA where they spent over 20 years together in the retirement home they built on a portion of the land Sally grew up on. Her last five years were spent in Rockford, IL close to her "midwest" children.



Sally was outgoing, determined, engaging and many appreciated her inquisitiveness, strong will, courage and forthright approach. She loved her family, friends and her home. Sally easily made friends everywhere and was always interested in their history, jokes, and stories.



As a handiwork master (knitter, sewing, needlepoint, and quilter), she shared her enjoyment and expertise with many. Her artwork is varied and prolific; includes projects like kneelers that surround the church altar, family quilts, knitted dolls shipped to African children impacted by Aids epidemic. Other passions included being outdoors and tending to her property with her own hands, traveling to many countries, enjoying sailing and time spent near oceans, pools, lakes! Many remember her delicious homemade bread!



Sally was active in her Church Community, both in De Kalb and later in Buckingham, PA. She was a member of PEO, (philanthropic educational organization) and participated in many volunteer endeavors. She enjoyed supporting many charities both with her hands, heart and donations.



Sally was predeceased by her husband and brothers, Theodore and John Sterling.



She is survived by her children, Carl Swanson III (Bonnie), Susan Mancera, Betsy Kelly, David Swanson (Wendy) and Marion Roth; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, and her sisters, Helen Montgomery and Janet Murphree.



Many of her grandchildren have fond memories of visits at their grandparent's pool in Buckingham, PA or at their summer home on Pleasant Lake in Elkhorn, WI. The grandchildren's visits were a great joy to her.



Arrangements for a memorial service at Fairview Cemetery in IL for this summer are being made by Finch Funeral Home, De Kalb, IL.



Memorials in Sally's name are welcomed to Trinity Episcopal Church, Buckingham, PA or Northern Illinois Hospice in Rockford, IL.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019