|
|
Selma T. Petrie
Born: October 10, 1930; in Chicago, IL
Died: September 20, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Selma T. Petrie, 88, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away, Friday, September 20, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born October 10, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Tobias and Gurine (Bl ka) Anderson. Selma married Raymond M. Petrie on December 29, 1951 in Rockford, Illinois.Selma was a homemaker most of her life and she loved Cats. She enjoyed collecting coffee cups and postage stamps. Selma was a member of DeKalb Christian Church.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond; two sons, Toby (Betsy) Petrie of Geneva, Randy (Cynthia) Petrie of DeKalb; six grandchildren, Travis, Tabitha, Tyler, Margaret, Martha, Louis; eight great-grandchildren, Jack, Shelby, Austin, Garrett, Carrissa, Leah, Jason, and Josey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Agnes Petrie and Alma Hester.
The Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 28, at DeKalb Christian Church, 1107 S. First St. in DeKalb, with the Rev. Tom Hughes officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Selma T. Petrie Memorial Fund, addressed to the Petrie Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, call 815-756-1022 or visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 25, 2019