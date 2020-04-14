Home

Shannon Finnan
Shannon Phillips Finnan Obituary
Shannon Phillips Finnan

Born: May 20, 1970

Died: April 12, 2020

On Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, Shannon Eileen Finnan, 49, of Dekalb, IL left this earth too soon after a courageous battle with melanoma.

She was born May 20, 1970 to Cathy Phillips and Patrick "Skip" Phillips.From the start, Shannon had a happy nature. She always had a smile on her face and her laughter was infectious.

Those who had the pleasure to know Shannon, will remember her for her positive and carefree spirit and her beautiful thousand-watt smile. Her zest for life and fun-loving nature were present in everything she did. It's no wonder her circles of friendship were wide.

Shannon was a natural athlete, excelling on the volleyball court and softball field. She was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed bowling and crafting and fishing with Logan. But over the last several years, if the sun was shining, Shannon could be found on the golf course with Roger.

Many weddings and family gatherings were made more beautiful and delicious because of Shannon's cake and cookie baking talents. Even in her final days, she was happy to enjoy a spoonful of chocolate chip cookie dough.

Although life sometimes presented challenges, Shannon faced them with the utmost courage and strength. Even this greatest obstacle was met with fierce determination and bravery.

This loss is felt so deeply, but Shannon is now at peace. Her star shining ever so brightly in so many hearts.

She leaves behind her husband, Roger and her son, Logan Weaver; parents; Cathy Phillips, Skip Phillips, and Janet Thibeau, three siblings; Clint Phillips, Tara Stortz, and Mandy Frick and their families; two step-sons; Zachary & Lucas Finnan, special life-long friends, several brothers & sisters-in-law, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and an Elks Lodge extended family.

Shannon wanted nothing more than to celebrate her 50th birthday. And although we are not able at this time to grieve and celebrate together, please take time on her birthday, May 20th, to celebrate and honor her, by laughing and smiling and being grateful for life.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, cremation is entrusted to Finch Crematory, there will be a planned Celebration of Life in the future. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2020
