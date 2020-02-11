|
|
Sharon L. Freeman
Born: April 29, 1944; in DeKalb, IL
Died: February 6, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Sharon L. Freeman, 75, of Malta, Illinois, passed away February 6, 2020, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.
She was born April 29, 1944 in DeKalb, Illinois, the daughter of William B. and Dorothy I. (Mowers ) Abbott. Sharon married Jimmie Freeman on September 15, 1962, in Malta, Illinois. Sharon graduated from Malta High School and attended Kishwaukee College. In 1992,
Sharon graduated from National Chiropractic College as a Certified Chiropractic Assistant, thus being the first person in the Northern Illinois area to become a Certified Assistant. She worked for several years for Dr. Ron Rice, D.C., and as a Certified Chiropractic Assistant to Dr. Russ Elliott, D.C., Dr. Terence Patrick D.C. and Dr. John Chatelier. Sharon was a dedicated worker to her profession, as she enjoyed working and caring for other people. Sharon was a member of the Illinois Chiropractic Assistants Association for many years. She was also a member of the Women's Bowling Association.
Sharon lived all her life in Malta. She was a special mother to her sons, Gregory and Douglas Freeman and a wonderful grandmother to Austin and Luke. Sharon believed in being involved in activities with her sons while they were growing up. She was a Den Mother for them, sold concessions at all their baseball games, was room mother for several years as well as a member of the P.T.O. Sharon taught her family through example. She came from a generation that found great pleasure in the simple things in life, the garden, birds, wild animals, beautiful flowers, water and homemade chocolate chip cookies. Sharon asked very little but gave a great deal of herself.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmie; two sons Gregory (Diane) Freeman and Douglas (Mary) Freeman; grandsons, Austin and Luke Freeman; two brothers, William B. (Jean) Abbott and Willard "Woody" (Claudia) Abbott; several nieces and nephews; many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Linda, Karen and Brenda; one brother, Roger.
As per Sharon's request there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Sharon Louise Freeman Memorial Fund, addressed to the Freeman Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 11, 2020