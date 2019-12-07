|
Sheila (Harrelson) Labrino
Sheila (Harrelson) Labrino died at Advocate Christ Medical Center on November 4 th, 2019 in Oak Lawn, IL at the age of 54.
Sheila is survived by her siblings, Antonio C. Harrelson Jr, North Aurora, IL, Rick Harrelson (Karyn), DeKalb, IL, Randall R. Harrelson, San Diego, CA. and her niece and nephews, Gregory, Georgia, Evan, and Sean. She is also survived by her godson, Isaiah Cahue.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Maylene Marie and Antonia C. Harrelson Sr., and her grandparents, Janie T. and E. Leslie Harrelson, Clarkton, NC, Vivian Plumer, St. Charles, IL, and Robert B. Wiseman, DeKalb, IL.
Sheila was born on August 26 th in St. Charles, IL to Maylene Marie and A. Claude Harrelson Sr.
She attended St. Charles (East) High School in St. Charles, IL. Sheila's home town was St. Charles but her second home was in Elizabethtown, NC. Sheila graduated from cosmetology school and worked at various salons. She worked on the Empress River Boat for many years and was recently employed at the Horseshoe Casino in Indiana. She was certified as a personal trainer and worked at Blast Fitness. She was also a nanny in Orange, NJ.
Sheila enjoyed roller skating and was on the speed team at Funway in Batavia, IL. Her other passions included fitness and going to the beach. We recently learned through friends and co-workers that she was always there to help those in need.
We would also like to extend a special thanks to Sheila's close friends Lorena Cahue and Michelle Reed for their help and support through this difficult time. Because we lost our mom so early in life, Sheila "adopted" mothers wherever she could; she had "moms" in Chicago and North Carolina.
A memorial service is scheduled for 7pm on Thursday, December 12 at the Sycamore Baptist Church, with a light reception to follow. Our long-time friend and neighbor, Brian Frost, will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Sheila's life.
Burial will take place at the Harrelson Cemetery in Clarkton, NC at a later date. Sycamore Baptist Church, AKA The Blue Door Church, 302 Somonauk St. Sycamore, IL 60178. For information, visit AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call
815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 7, 2019