Sheila Maureen Kinniry
Sheila M. Kinniry

Born: August 16, 1941; in DeKalb, IL

Died: March 20, 2020; in Venice, FL

Sheila M. Kinniry of Port Charlotte Florida born and raised in Dekalb, IL. Daughter of Louis and Leona Kinniry, Mother of Jennifer (Bill), Carl, Aaron, and Thomas (Jolyn). Grandmother of Elizabeth, Margaret, Christine, Zane, Amber, Christopher (Elizabeth), Kayla. Great-grandmother to Gavin, Colin, Jayden, Riley, Kaleb, Montana, Kane, Carter, and Arizona.

"Just telling it like it is" look out heaven, Sheila's here now!

Services at St. Mary's Catholic Church DeKalb, on Saturday, September 19 at 10am.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sep. 18, 2020.
