Shelly D. Claxton
Born: July 27, 1960
Died: April 4, 2020
Shelly Dawn Claxton (née Fry), age 59, of Hinckley, IL passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She fought a long and courageous battle with breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer.
Shelly was born July 27, 1960 in Beardstown, IL, a daughter of John and Gloria (Behymer) Fry of Hersman, IL.
Shelly graduated from Brown County High School in Mt. Sterling, IL in 1978, attended Illinois College in Jacksonville, IL and later Gem City College in Quincy, IL. Shelly married Todd Allen Claxton on May 19, 1984 and together they raised 2 daughters while living in Montgomery, IL and Hinckley.
She worked as a secretary at Nalco in Naperville until she became a full time mother and homemaker, her "dream job" in life. Shelly was active in her children's lives, a member of the Hinckley Elementary School PTO for several years and served as PTO president for a time.
Shelly joined the Hinckley Fire Protection District as an EMT in January 2003, was promoted to EMS Coordinator in June 2006 and served until September 2010. She was a humble public servant, responding whenever needed, including a call to the mass shooting at NIU in DeKalb on February 14, 2008.
Shelly also worked part-time at her family's church, Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sandwich, IL, as a secretary and bookkeeper from January 2006 until December 2016. She loved serving her church family and doing God's work.
Shelly and Todd celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary last year on May 19, 2019 with a wedding vow renewal ceremony and celebration. It was the one thing on her "bucket list." She felt great and was truly radiant that day.
Shelly is survived by her husband Todd A. Claxton of Hinckley, IL; daughters by birth, Abigail (Maddie Steckroat) Lippert of St. Cloud, MN and Haley Claxton of Germantown Hills, IL; daughter and grandson by love, Sara and Jordan Cox of Washington, IL; her mother and 3 siblings; father-in-law and 3 brothers-in-law; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and her Shih Tzu dog, Monty.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law Yvonne (Bonjour) Claxton of Rantoul, IL.
A memorial service for immediate family only is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 12, 2020, at Hendricker Funeral Home in Mt. Sterling, IL. Others can watch the memorial service streaming live on the funeral home website at hendrickerfuneralhome.com (replay available after the services conclude). Interment at Hersman Cemetery in Hersman, IL will follow and is open to all.
Additional information and her full obituary are available at www.caringbridge.org/visit/shellyclaxton (see the Journal entries).
A celebration of life will be announced at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in person at any Resource Bank location or by mail to Resource Bank at 280 E. Lincoln Ave., Hinckley, IL 60520. Checks can be made payable to the Shelly D. Claxton Memorial Account.
Born: July 27, 1960
Died: April 4, 2020
Shelly Dawn Claxton (née Fry), age 59, of Hinckley, IL passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She fought a long and courageous battle with breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer.
Shelly was born July 27, 1960 in Beardstown, IL, a daughter of John and Gloria (Behymer) Fry of Hersman, IL.
Shelly graduated from Brown County High School in Mt. Sterling, IL in 1978, attended Illinois College in Jacksonville, IL and later Gem City College in Quincy, IL. Shelly married Todd Allen Claxton on May 19, 1984 and together they raised 2 daughters while living in Montgomery, IL and Hinckley.
She worked as a secretary at Nalco in Naperville until she became a full time mother and homemaker, her "dream job" in life. Shelly was active in her children's lives, a member of the Hinckley Elementary School PTO for several years and served as PTO president for a time.
Shelly joined the Hinckley Fire Protection District as an EMT in January 2003, was promoted to EMS Coordinator in June 2006 and served until September 2010. She was a humble public servant, responding whenever needed, including a call to the mass shooting at NIU in DeKalb on February 14, 2008.
Shelly also worked part-time at her family's church, Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sandwich, IL, as a secretary and bookkeeper from January 2006 until December 2016. She loved serving her church family and doing God's work.
Shelly and Todd celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary last year on May 19, 2019 with a wedding vow renewal ceremony and celebration. It was the one thing on her "bucket list." She felt great and was truly radiant that day.
Shelly is survived by her husband Todd A. Claxton of Hinckley, IL; daughters by birth, Abigail (Maddie Steckroat) Lippert of St. Cloud, MN and Haley Claxton of Germantown Hills, IL; daughter and grandson by love, Sara and Jordan Cox of Washington, IL; her mother and 3 siblings; father-in-law and 3 brothers-in-law; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and her Shih Tzu dog, Monty.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law Yvonne (Bonjour) Claxton of Rantoul, IL.
A memorial service for immediate family only is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 12, 2020, at Hendricker Funeral Home in Mt. Sterling, IL. Others can watch the memorial service streaming live on the funeral home website at hendrickerfuneralhome.com (replay available after the services conclude). Interment at Hersman Cemetery in Hersman, IL will follow and is open to all.
Additional information and her full obituary are available at www.caringbridge.org/visit/shellyclaxton (see the Journal entries).
A celebration of life will be announced at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in person at any Resource Bank location or by mail to Resource Bank at 280 E. Lincoln Ave., Hinckley, IL 60520. Checks can be made payable to the Shelly D. Claxton Memorial Account.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 10, 2020.