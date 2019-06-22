Home

Sherman Webb
SHERMAN L. WEBB, SR.

Born: June 1, 1927; in Haw River, NC

Died: June 19 , 2019; DeKalb, IL

Sherman L. Webb, Sr. of DeKalb, Illinois, died Wednesday, June 19 , 2019, at DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Home.

He was born June 1, 1927, in Haw River, North Carolina, the son of Luther and Lena (Moles) Webb. Sherman married Edith Gilley on December 20, 1947 in Eden, North Carolina. They had been married for 71 years.

Sherman was an electrician with Adams Electric, many contractors, Anaconda, then going into business for himself. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army WWII, member of the 47th Infantry, Regiment 9th Division, being discharged in 1946 from Ft. Bragg. He liberated a P.O.W. Camp in Poland. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, and church goer.

He is survived by his wife, Edith; one son, Sherman Webb, Jr. of Sycamore; three grandchildren: Sarah (Brian) Webb, Katelyn Webb, Travis Webb; two great-grandchildren: Ava and Alexandria; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by three sisters.

There will be a private family service on Tuesday, June 25, at Crossroads Community Church with Pastor Solomon Adams officiating. Cremation has taken place.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on June 22, 2019
