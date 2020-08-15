1/
Sheryl Sue Holmes
Sheryl Sue Holmes

Born: June 5, 1947; in Sycamore, IL

Died: August 14, 2020; in St. Charles, IL

Sheryl Sue Holmes, 73, of Sycamore, Ill., died Friday, August 14, 2020, at Dunham Rehab & Healthcare, St. Charles.

Born June 5, 1947, in Sycamore, the daughter of George Gerald and Lillian (Schaack) Holmes, Sheryl was a Sycamore High School graduate and was an administrator for the State of Illinois Public Aid.

Sheryl enjoyed spending time with family, especially arranging game days with nieces and nephews. She was an avid golfer and sports fan who enjoyed genealogy.

Sheryl is survived by her sisters, Laurie Malandra and Sue (Jim) McCue, both of Sycamore; nieces and nephews, Mike Holmes, Joe (Allison) Malandra, Krissi (Matt) Prellwitz, Matt (Kim) McCue and Sarah (Isaac) Mack; and great-nieces and -nephews, Gianna Malandra, and Brady and Gracyn Mack.

She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Ron Holmes; and brother-in-law, Joe Malandra.

A short memorial service will begin at 11:30 am Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the Lions Shelter at the Sycamore Park off Airport Road, followed by a time of fellowship. Face masks and social distancing will be encouraged; participants should bring lawn chairs.

Memorial donations in Sheryl's name can be made to Voluntary Action Center, 1606 Bethany Road, Sycamore, IL 60178.

Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, Sycamore,815-895-6589.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2020.
