Shirley A. Rich
Born: January 18, 1932; in Atlantic, IA
Died: July 4, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Shirley A. Rich, 88, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Bethany Rehab and Health Care Center.
She was born January 18, 1932, in Atlantic, Iowa, the daughter of Lawrence and Lydia (Baller)Quinlan. Shirley married Harold F. Rich on September 9, 1950 at St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb.
Shirley was employed at Honey Girl and later at Four Seasons Sports Bowling Alley. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. Shirley's grandchildren and family were a very important part of her life. She was an avid Cubs fan.
She is survived by two sons, Dave (Debbie) Rich of DeKalb and Mark (Sheila) Rich of Arizona; her daughter, Kathy (Dan) Wisted of Georgia; seven grandchildren, Josh (Allison) Rich, Zach (Susie) Rich, Mallory (Justin) Diedrich, Alex Rich, Taylor (Sarah) Wisted, Cooper Wisted and Tori Wisted; great-grandchildren, Henry Rich, Charles Rich and Mackenzie Diedrich; two brothers, James (Carole) Quinlan of Arizona and Chuck (Anne) Quinlan of DeKalb; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her Husband, Harold and her parents.
Graveside services with interment of cremated remains will be at a later date at Fairview Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you pause a moment and remember her smile or a special moment you may have spent with her.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022.