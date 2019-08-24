|
|
Shirley Ann Williams
Born: February 16, 1946
Died: August 16, 2019
Shirley Ann Williams, 73, of DeKalb, Illinois passed away, Friday, August 16, 2019, surrounded by family at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.
She was born on February 16, 1946, the daughter of Arthur and Ruby King. In may 1969 she married Dr. Eddie R. Williams Jr., Former Executive Vice President of Northern Illinois University (NIU). Shirley and Eddie have lived in DeKalb since 1970.
Shirley earned both bachelor and master degrees in Nursing from NIU. She went on to open Eden's Garden Apartments where she was the General Manager and Owner with her husband.
Shirley was passionate with a golden soul; she could always make you laugh and had an incredible sense of style. Shirley's beautiful smile, sense of humor and enormous heart will deeply be missed.
She is survived by her husband Eddie; children Karen (Samuel) Baker, Craig (Carrie) Williams, and Evan (Nicole) Williams; eight grandchildren; Craig, Thomas and Matthew Williams; Zoey, Maizie and MaKenzie, Williams; Lauren and Sinclaire Baker, all of DeKalb.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Joyce Murff and grandson Samuel Paul Baker II.
In lieu of donations and flowers, please make a contribution to the Lil Sam Joy Fund through the DeKalb County Foundation.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019. Visitation is at 10 a.m. and funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. at South Park Baptist Church, 3722 S. King Drive, Chicago, Illinois.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 24, 2019