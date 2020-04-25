Home

Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Shirley Signorella
1931 - 2020
Shirley J. Signorella Obituary
Born: February 18, 1931, in Cameron, MO

Died: April 23, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Shirley J. Signorella, 89, of DeKalb, Illinois, formerly of Maple Park, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home.

She was born February 18, 1931, in Cameron, Missouri, the daughter of Henry W. and Grace A. (Fuller) Cleaver. Shirley married Anthony Signorella on November 2, 1951 at First United Methodist Church in DeKalb.

Shirley was a bookkeeper for John Deere Implement in DeKalb for over 40 years. She was a member of the American Legionnaire Wives Club Post 312 and a former member of Grace United Methodist Church in Maple Park. Shirley had her pilots license and enjoyed flying, she also enjoyed sewing.

She is survived by her sons, Mike (Karen) Signorella and Kent (Cathi) Signorella both of Maple Park; five grandchildren, Tony, Brian, Katherine, Kimberly, Todd; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Doris (Russ)Ellison, Betty Brown; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony; sisters, Helen and Karen.

Per Shirley's request, there will be no services.

Arrangements are being completed by Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2020
