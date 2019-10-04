|
|
Shirley J. Valentine
Born: April 26, 1927; in Belleville, IL
Died: September 29, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Shirley J. Valentine, 92, of DeKalb, Illinois, formerly of Belleville, Illinois, born April 26, 1927 in Belleville, Illinois, passed away, September 29, 2019 in DeKalb, Illinois.
Shirley worked as an Executive Secretary for the Air Force for over 30 years at Scott Air Force Base. She volunteered much of her time to Memorial Hospital and Northwestern Kishwaukee Community Hospital. She was a former member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Belleville and attended the Sycamore United Methodist Church in Sycamore, Illinois. She enjoyed quilting and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals. She loved tracing her roots and putting together her family's genealogy. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who will truly be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton A. and Viola M., nee Wentz, Kern and a brother, Donald Kern.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her daughters, Vicki Hartford, of Mesa, Arizona and Deborah Schelkopf, of Sycamore, Illinois; her grandchildren, Alexis Hartford, Christopher (Megan) Schelkopf, Andrea Schelkopf, and Collin Schelkopf; and her two great grandchildren, Lilith Jean Schelkopf and Edith Mae Schelkopf.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff and residents of Oak Crest Retirement Center in DeKalb, Illinois.
Memorials are appreciated to . Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com
Funeral: A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, Illinois.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2019