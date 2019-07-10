Home

Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
SHIRLEY CRONIN
Shirley L. Cronin

Born: January 3, 1946; in Gastonia, NC

Died: Sunday, July 7, 2019; in DeKalb, IL

Shirley L. Cronin, 73, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

She was born January 3, 1946, in Gastonia, North Carolina, the daughter of James Boyd and Louise C. (Owensby) Grady. Shirley married Paul J. Cronin on December 4, 1976 in Newton, Massachusetts.

Shirley was a member of Church of St. Mary in Sycamore. She belonged to the Dustin Chapter of the Eastern Star and was currently the Worthy Matron.

She is survived by her husband, Paul; daughters, Eileen (Yadesh) Narwani of Naperville, Maureen (John) Swiderski of New Braunfels, Texas, Colleen (Ryan) Sawatzky of Naperville; five grandchildren; sister, Sheila Ranburger of Kings Mountain, North Carolina; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, at The Church of St. Mary, 244 Waterman St. in Sycamore, with Fr. David Reese celebrating. Cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Shirley L. Cronin Memorial Fund, addressed to the Cronin Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 10, 2019
