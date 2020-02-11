|
SHIRLEY M. FLANIGAN
Born in 1936 to Lyle and Marjorie Sellers in LaSalle, IL. She attended Emery Green grade school in Grand Ridge, IL through the eighth grade, and then graduated from Streator High School in Streator, IL in 1954. While in high school, she began her bookkeeping career at Scharfenbergs Clothing Store in Streator. In 1955 she married Lester G. Flanigan of Streator, IL in Grand Ridge, IL. While Lester attended MSOE in Milwaukee, WI she worked at Offset Plate Makers as a bookkeeper. In 1957 they welcomed the birth of their first child, Robin, at which point Shirley became a full-time mother. In 1958 they moved to Marengo, IA and from there to Rockford, IL. In 1961 they moved to DeKalb, IL and became lifelong citizens of the area. Lester went to work for Kallal's Sheet Metal, while Shirley stayed at home with their growing family. In DeKalb, she became a house parent to over 20 NIU female students, along with being a full-time mother to three small children. During this time, Shirley was also an active member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and enjoyed her Bridge club that she participated in for many years. As her children grew, she was involved in Cub Scouts, sports, and many, many other activities her children were involved in. In 1972, Shirley and Lester Flanigan created Holiday Hour, Inc. RV Sales and Service on Route 23 in DeKalb.
In 1976, they expanded the business by moving to Route 38 in Cortland, IL. After tireless hours of building the business, they semi-retired in 1994. They began traveling and spent their winters in FL, summers in UT, and fall months in IL. They loved traveling with friends, taking trips to such places as Alaska, Nova Scotia, Calgary, New Foundland, Prince Edward Island, up and down both the east and west coast of the U.S., and many other places. At the end of their RV'ing years, they purchased a home in Bradenton, FL and loved spending winters there. They then moved back to DeKalb permanently in 2009.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Lester G. Flanigan; parents, Lyle and Marjorie Sellers of Marseilles; mother and father-in-law, Lester and Fern Flanigan of Streator; sister-in-law, Joyce (Flanigan) Hash of Sarasota, FL; niece Vanessa (Kimber) West of Cobb, CA.
She is survived by her brother, Norman (Sarah) Sellers of Champaign; children, Robin (Flanigan) Meadows of Pensacola, FL; Rod (Michele) Flanigan of Sierra Vista, AZ; Rick (Lisa) Flanigan of Sycamore; grandchildren, Larry (Amanda) VanGorder of D'Iberville, MS; Leslee (John) Koeppel of Port St. Lucie, FL; Trenden (Kaylynn) Flanigan of Springboro, OH; Sydney (Dallin) Graff of Mesa, AZ; Jenny Flanigan of Cortland; Jill (Kevin) Hunt of Sycamore; Jeff Flanigan of Sycamore; step-grandchildren, Danielle Fullmer of Salt Lake City, UT; Christopher (Kara) Fullmer of Kearns, UT; great-grandchildren, Tobin and Tanner VanGorder; Faith Koeppel; Kaden, Calvin, and Melanie Flanigan; and Cooper Graff; step-great grandchildren, Allison Klaes and Landen Durbin; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to her precious caregivers, Nicole Knight, Leiha Jones, Jessica Gamez, Alondra Gamez, Ariana Delgado, Amanda Ortiz.
The Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, February 13, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb. Reception to follow. Burial will follow reception at Riverview Cemetery in Streator, Illinois.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Shirley M. Flanigan Memorial Fund, addressed to the Flanigan Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. .
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 11, 2020