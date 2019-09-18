|
Shirley Marie McDowell
Born: March 8, 1929, in Waterman, IL
Died: September 15, 2019; in Dekalb, IL
Shirley Marie McDowell, 90, of the Shabbona/Paw Paw area, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in Dekalb. Shirley was born March 8, 1929, in Waterman, IL,the daughter of Randall T. and Belva A. (Wixom) Foster. She married Paul Robert McDowell on February 11, 1951. Shirley graduated from Northern Illinois State Teacher's College in 1951. After graduation, she got her first teaching job in Lee Center. She taught in Rochelle from 1952-1953. In March of 1953, she and Paul moved to the farm. She then took off five years from teaching to care for her growing family. She rejoined the teaching force from 1959-1961 in Sandwich where she taught 3rd grade. From 1961 until her retirement on June 6, 1985,Shirley taught junior high in Paw Paw. She was a member of the Rollo Congregational United Church of Christ.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Rosalyn (Gary) Richardson of Shabbona; seven granddaughters, Carri (Norman) Parker of Dekalb, Ann (Josh) Pearcy of Norman, OK, Leah Richardson of Shabbona, Jodie Richardson of Dekalb, Kristen (Jarod) Thomas of Arvada, CO, Lindsay (Kyle) Clark of Aurora, CO, and Gabrielle Guy of Miami, FL; six great-grandchildren, Damien and Alexis Hart, Makenzie and Elijah Pearcy, Remi Thomas, and Liam Clark; two step-great-grandchildren,Wesley and Justin Parker; her brother, Charles (Gloria) Foster; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Shirley is preceded in death her husband Paul on July 28, 2001; daughters Kristine Guy in 2019, Paula McDowell in 2011, and twins Jane and Mary in infancy; siblings Bruce Foster in 2017, Wilma Marr in 2014, and Ardith Foster, who passed away in childhood.
Visitation will be from 4-7 P.M. Thursday, September19, 2019, at the Rollo Congregational United Church of Christ, 2471 Weddell St, Earlville (Rollo), IL.
The funeral service will be at 10 A.M. Friday, September 20, 2019, at the church with Rev. David Marquardt officiating. Interment will follow in Wyoming Township Cemetery in Paw Paw. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Shirley's memory may be directed to the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Please visit www.TormanFuneralHome.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019