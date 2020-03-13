Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
For more information about
Shirley Coyle
View Funeral Home Obituary

Shirley Ruth Coyle


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Ruth Coyle Obituary
Shirley Ruth Coyle

Born: August 4, 1938; in Aurora, IL

Died: March 11, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Shirley Ruth Coyle, 81, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

She was born August 4, 1938, in Aurora, Illinois, the daughter of Michael and Margret Smith.

Shirley married Paul B. Coyle on April 8, 1960 in Aurora, Illinois. Shirley was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in DeKalb.

She is survived by her children, Paul Daniel (Marcia) Coyle of Piggott, Arkansas, Leila (Dan) Mummert of Dixon and Karen (Tony) Grum of Sycamore; grandchildren, Thomas, Kelli, Tiffany, Brooke, J.P., Craig, and Danielle, Andrew; great-grandchildren, Amber, Alyssa, Nicholas, Christopher, Joey, Alexander, Zachary, Brandon, Tommy, Jaxon, Gretchen, Gemma and Evan; great great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Link; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul in 2014.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church in DeKalb at a later date.

Interment of cremated remains will be in Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Shirley R. Coyle Memorial Fund, addressed to the Coyle Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -