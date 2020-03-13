|
Shirley Ruth Coyle
Born: August 4, 1938; in Aurora, IL
Died: March 11, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Shirley Ruth Coyle, 81, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.
She was born August 4, 1938, in Aurora, Illinois, the daughter of Michael and Margret Smith.
Shirley married Paul B. Coyle on April 8, 1960 in Aurora, Illinois. Shirley was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in DeKalb.
She is survived by her children, Paul Daniel (Marcia) Coyle of Piggott, Arkansas, Leila (Dan) Mummert of Dixon and Karen (Tony) Grum of Sycamore; grandchildren, Thomas, Kelli, Tiffany, Brooke, J.P., Craig, and Danielle, Andrew; great-grandchildren, Amber, Alyssa, Nicholas, Christopher, Joey, Alexander, Zachary, Brandon, Tommy, Jaxon, Gretchen, Gemma and Evan; great great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Link; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul in 2014.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church in DeKalb at a later date.
Interment of cremated remains will be in Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Shirley R. Coyle Memorial Fund, addressed to the Coyle Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2020