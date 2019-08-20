|
|
Shirley White
Born: December 30, 1941; in Aurora, IL
Died: August 15, 2019; in Sycamore, IL
Shirley White, age 77, of Sycamore,IL, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by the love and prayers ofher family following a fierce and brave battle with cancer, August 15, 2019.
She was born December 30, 1941 in Aurora to proud parents, Frank and Cecilia (Medernach) Probst.
She is survived by her loving husband, Paul White; two sons: Tom Vierig and James (Cristina) Vierig; three step-children: Bill (Debbie) White, Marge (Harvey Russell) White and Dan (Karen) White; two grandchildren: Justine (Julian Brown) Vierig and Heather Vierig; six step-grandchildren: Damien, Kelsy, Johnathan, Mikey and Nick White as well as Dan (Allyson) White Jr.; one great-grandson, Kayden; two step-great-grandsons: Braxton and Cohen; three siblings: Ken (Pat) Probst, Doris (Lee) Gilkey and Mary Lou (Vic) Reidl; one sister-in-law, Judy (Mick) Yagen; two brother-in-laws, John (Mary Lou) White Jr. and Bob (Ella) White and a family of friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, LeRoy Probst.
Visitation will be from 4-7:30 p.m., Monday, August 19, 2019, with a prayer service to close visitation at S.S. Peter and Paul Parish Hall in Virgil, IL. Additional visitation will be from 9-10 a.m., followed by Mass at 10 a.m., Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, next door to the hall in Virgil. Interment will follow at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Shirley's name to benefit cancer research. Checks may be made to the "Shirley White Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 20, 2019