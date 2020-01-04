|
|
Sigrid I. MacPartland
Born: July 5, 1938; in Catskill, NY
Died: January 1, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Sigrid I. MacPartland, 81, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away, Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center in DeKalb, Illinois, where she had been cared for by a loving staff for the last 10 years in the Memory Care Unit.
She was born July 5, 1938, in Catskill, New York, the daughter of Sven and Martha Clara (Hofmann) Elven. Sigrid married Douglas J. MacPartland on August 27, 1955 in Glen Ellyn.
She is survived by her seven children, John MacPartland of Dover, Minnesota, David MacPartland (Paulette) of Exmore, Virginia, Janet Jorgensen of Puyallup, Washington, Richard MacPartland (Laura), of Rochelle, Illinois, Erica Simpson (Dan), of Prescott, Arizona, Rachel Rosales (Curtis), Apache Junction, Arizona, Ruth Dean (Ryan), of Sycamore, Illinois; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Douglas.
A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 PM, January 11,2020, at Anderson Funeral Home, 2011 S. Fourth St, DeKalb, Illinois, with internment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, DeKalb, Illinois.
Service will be performed by her grandson, Richard MacPartland, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Sigrid I. MacPartland Memorial Fund, addressed to the MacPartland Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, viisit AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 4, 2020