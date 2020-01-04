Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Resources
More Obituaries for Sigrid MacPartland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sigrid I. MacPartland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sigrid I. MacPartland Obituary
Sigrid I. MacPartland

Born: July 5, 1938; in Catskill, NY

Died: January 1, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Sigrid I. MacPartland, 81, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away, Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center in DeKalb, Illinois, where she had been cared for by a loving staff for the last 10 years in the Memory Care Unit.

She was born July 5, 1938, in Catskill, New York, the daughter of Sven and Martha Clara (Hofmann) Elven. Sigrid married Douglas J. MacPartland on August 27, 1955 in Glen Ellyn.

She is survived by her seven children, John MacPartland of Dover, Minnesota, David MacPartland (Paulette) of Exmore, Virginia, Janet Jorgensen of Puyallup, Washington, Richard MacPartland (Laura), of Rochelle, Illinois, Erica Simpson (Dan), of Prescott, Arizona, Rachel Rosales (Curtis), Apache Junction, Arizona, Ruth Dean (Ryan), of Sycamore, Illinois; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Douglas.

A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 PM, January 11,2020, at Anderson Funeral Home, 2011 S. Fourth St, DeKalb, Illinois, with internment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, DeKalb, Illinois.

Service will be performed by her grandson, Richard MacPartland, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Sigrid I. MacPartland Memorial Fund, addressed to the MacPartland Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, viisit AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com

or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sigrid's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -