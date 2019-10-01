|
|
Sonia June Wennlund
Sonia June Wennlund (Metzl) passed away at Kishwaukee Hospital on September, 27th at the age of 89.
Sonia was born in Chicago, IL in June of 1930. Her parents were Leopold and Katherine (Tethal) Metzl. Sonia met her husband, Roger, while attending college at Northern Illinois University. Upon graduation, Sonia and Roger were married. Following Roger's tour of duty in the Korean War, he returned to start his family life with Sonia. Sonia and Roger welcomed the birth of their son, Dale, and two years later, their daughter Dana. Sonia went on to complete her masters in early childhood education and worked as the director of a preschool program for Kishwaukee Community College. Sonia and Roger spent their summers in Colorado where they owned and operated an antique Shop in Grand Lake. They were often joined by their family and friends in Colorado. Sonia continued to develop her knowledge surrounding antique furniture and collectors' items. She opened a second store in Colorado; a Christmas Shoppe. Sonia brought her expertise home to Illinois, and Sonia and Roger began selling antiques at various shows across the state. Sonia was an avid reader. She had a passion for 18th and 19th century literature which she shared with her granddaughter, Anna.
Sonia is survived by her loving grandchildren, Ryan, Anna, and Devan, daughter-in-law Anita, and sister Claire.
Sonia is predeceased by her brother Joe, son Dale, Daughter Dana, and husband Roger.
A graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019.
Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd, Quiram Sycamore Chapel is assisting the family.
Visit www.olsonfh.com or 815-895-6589 for more information or to leave a message of condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2019