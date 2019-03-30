Stacia Faye Hollinshead



Born: August 20, 1988; in Effingham, IL



Died: March 23, 2019; in Beaver Dam, WI



Stacia Faye Hollinshead, age 30, of Sycamore, Illinois, returned to the arms of God on Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.



Funeral service will be held on at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Pagel Funeral Home, Edgewood, Illinois. There will be a one hour viewing prior to the service. Burial will take place at Leith Cemetery, rural Mason, Illinois. Military rites will be observed. Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Pagel Funeral Home, Edgewood, Illinois.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made for the care of Odyssia, in the care of Levi Hollinshead. Online condolences may be left at www.pagelfuneralhome.com



Stacia was born August 20, 1988, in Effingham, Illinois, the daughter of John and Ann (Webster) Hollinshead. Stacia was the fourth child of five born into the Hollinshead family. She grew up with three sisters and one brother in rural Dieterich, Illinois. From an early age Stacia was a tenacious, passionate, and ambitious person. She graduated from Dieterich High School in 2007. She enlisted in the U.S. Army and served 11 years as an Intelligence Analyst. She graduated from Northern Illinois University College of Law with a Juris Doctor in 2018. She was an editor of Northern Illinois University College of Law's Law Review, and a member of Phi Alpha Delta. During her time in law school she was involved with CASA in both Kane County Illinois and Effingham County Illinois. She was an Assistant State's Attorney in DeKalb County, Illinois. Stacia enjoyed the outdoors, and state parks, as well as frequently attending the Rockford and Chicago Symphony Orchestras, often attending with her daughter, Odyssia.



Stacia is survived by her beloved daughter, Odyssia; her parents, John and Ann Hollinshead, Dieterich, Illinois; siblings; Christa Tibbs, Toledo, Illinois, Erica Hollinshead Stead (husband, Thomas) of Plano, Texas, Levi J. Hollinshead (wife, Dani) of Edgewood, Illinois, Kashia Hollinshead of Effingham, Illinois; significant other, Andrew Morris of DeKalb, Illinois; grandparents, Howard Webster, Mason, Illinois, Harold Hollinshead of San Angelo, Texas, Patsy Brown of Bement, Illinois; Nephews, Jonah, Jackson, and Ransom; Niece, Eveyn as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



Stacia was preceded in death by her grandmother, Eldine Webster; grandfather, Donald Brown; Uncle, Mike Hollinshead; cousin, Kale Black, and several other relatives.