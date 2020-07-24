1/1
Stanley G. Hallaron
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley G. Hallaron

Born: February 15, 1939; in DeKalb, IL

Died: July 21, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Stanley G. "Jerry" Hallaron, 81, of DeKalb, Ill., died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at home.

Born Feb. 15, 1939, the son of Stanley L. and Winifred (Heck) Hallaron, the DeKalb native married Joan Frances Malley on June 13, 1964, in Savanna. After earning his bachelor's and master's degrees at NIU, Jerry worked in the DeKalb and Genoa-Kingston high school districts for many years teaching speech and English, and directing plays.

A talented artist who drew portraits in pencil and colored pencil, Jerry participated in many Kishwaukee Valley Art League exhibits and was very active with KVAL. Having served three and a half years, Jerry was a veteran of the US Army security agency. He had a lifelong love of dogs.

Formerly a member of St. Mary Parish and lately a member of Christ the Teacher Parish, Jerry was a lector and Eucharistic minister at both parishes, as well as being a lay member of the Missionary of Sacred Heart.

Jerry is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Hallaron of DeKalb; sons, Kenneth Hallaron of DeKalb and Matthew (Amy Novick) Hallaron of Schaumburg; granddaughters, Shira and Ariana Hallaron of Schaumburg; foster daughter, Tricia Brownfield of Valparaiso, Ind.; sister, Jeanne Hallaron of DeKalb; and brothers, John (Patricia) of Sandwich and Jay (Jean) of Gallatin, Tenn.

He was predeceased by his wife, Joan, in 2018; and parents.

Memorials can be made to Glenmary Sisters, PO Box 22264, Owensboro, KY 42304; glenmarysisters.org.

A private family funeral Mass will be held. Express condolences and sympathies at www.olsonfh.com or via email to hugs@olsonfh.com. Arrangements by Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, Sycamore, 815-895-6589.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
1245 Somonauk St.
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-6589
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
One of my favorite teachers at DHS. My condolences to his family. God Bless.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved