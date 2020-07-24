Stanley G. Hallaron
Born: February 15, 1939; in DeKalb, IL
Died: July 21, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Stanley G. "Jerry" Hallaron, 81, of DeKalb, Ill., died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at home.
Born Feb. 15, 1939, the son of Stanley L. and Winifred (Heck) Hallaron, the DeKalb native married Joan Frances Malley on June 13, 1964, in Savanna. After earning his bachelor's and master's degrees at NIU, Jerry worked in the DeKalb and Genoa-Kingston high school districts for many years teaching speech and English, and directing plays.
A talented artist who drew portraits in pencil and colored pencil, Jerry participated in many Kishwaukee Valley Art League exhibits and was very active with KVAL. Having served three and a half years, Jerry was a veteran of the US Army security agency. He had a lifelong love of dogs.
Formerly a member of St. Mary Parish and lately a member of Christ the Teacher Parish, Jerry was a lector and Eucharistic minister at both parishes, as well as being a lay member of the Missionary of Sacred Heart.
Jerry is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Hallaron of DeKalb; sons, Kenneth Hallaron of DeKalb and Matthew (Amy Novick) Hallaron of Schaumburg; granddaughters, Shira and Ariana Hallaron of Schaumburg; foster daughter, Tricia Brownfield of Valparaiso, Ind.; sister, Jeanne Hallaron of DeKalb; and brothers, John (Patricia) of Sandwich and Jay (Jean) of Gallatin, Tenn.
He was predeceased by his wife, Joan, in 2018; and parents.
Memorials can be made to Glenmary Sisters, PO Box 22264, Owensboro, KY 42304; glenmarysisters.org
.
A private family funeral Mass will be held. Express condolences and sympathies at www.olsonfh.com
or via email to hugs@olsonfh.com. Arrangements by Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, Sycamore, 815-895-6589.