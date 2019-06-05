Home

Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
Stephen J. Beckler

Born: September 20, 1946; in Sycamore, IL

Died: June 1, 2019; in Chicago, IL

Stephen J. Beckler, 72, of Clare died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

He was born September 20, 1946 in Sycamore, IL to James D. and Pauline (Anderson) Beckler. He was a veteran in the US Army, serving in the Korean Conflict.

Stephen enjoyed his time in wholesale management owning and operating F.C. Grocery in DeKalb, IL. After retirement, Stephen fulfilled his love of grocery management working at Wal-Mart.

He was a life long member of the Sycamore VFW Post 5768 and got to share his love of H-gauge model trains as an active member of the Prairie State Railroad Club in Big Rock, IL where they provide education and fun with trains through community events.

Survivors include the love of his life Mary Garcia, his daughters, Bridget Beckler and Heidi Miller (Ed), his grandchildren, Phibi and Niles Miller, his sister, Karen Unger (Bob), his niece, Kalie Pesek and his nephew Jamin Unger. Also survived by step-daughter, Sonia Fagen (Bob), step-sons, Joe and Jacob Garcia, and grandchild Kylie Fagen.

He was preceded in death by his parents James and Pauline (Anderson) Beckler.

His visitation will be on Thursday from 4-7:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore.

A military graveside service will be Friday, June 7th at 11:00 am at the Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Sycamore VFW Auxiliary in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178. For info or to sign the online guest book, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on June 5, 2019
