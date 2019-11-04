Home

Stephen James Henne

Stephen James Henne

Born: August 9, 1956

Died: October, 9th 2019

Stephen James Henne, 63 years young, passed away on October, 9th 2019 near his home in St. Charles, Illinois.

Steve was born in Madison, Wisconsin to John (Jack) and Rita Henne on August 9th, 1956. Steve attended school in Sycamore, Illinois and graduated from Sycamore High School in 1974. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Law Enforcement from Western Illinois University in 1978.

For nearly 40 years, Steve worked in the insurance industry obtaining certifications in Associate in Risk Management (ARM) and Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU). He enthusiastically worked for over 14 years at The National Catholic Risk Retention Group, Lisle, IL, as a claims advisor and most recently continued to serve the organization as Vice President of Claims and Shareholder Initiatives.

Steve truly loved his God and faith, being a parishioner along with his family of St. Patrick Catholic Church for over 25 years. Being devout and excited about his church, he served as Eucharistic Minister and actively participated in the Church's program.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Susan; his children David (Jenny/fianc ) Rolling Meadows, his daughter Natalie at home; his brother Kurt, Monterey, CA; his sister Felicia (John) Owens, Sycamore and their children Rachael and Trent Owens, Sycamore, IL; and his parents Jack and Rita Henne, Sycamore, IL.

By all who know Steve as family and friend, he will be greatly missed. We who had the blessing of being in Steve's journey through life, he offered each of us love, compassion, laughter, the joy of living, excitement for adventure and challenge and a listening ear.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 4, 2019
