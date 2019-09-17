|
|
Steve W. Aurand
Born: December 17, 1953; in DeKalb, IL
Died: September 14, 2019; in Cortland, IL
Steve W. Aurand, 65, of Cortland, Illinois, died Saturday, September 14, 2019, at his home. He was born December 17, 1953,in DeKalb, the son of Wayne L. and Pauline (Garcia) Aurand. Steve married Karen Sue Abbott on July 8, 1998 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Steve was formerly employed by Brian Bemis and later by Tom Sparks, retiring after 19 years. He was an avid fisherman; enjoyed making and showing his arts and crafts, landscaping and golf. Steve was a very social person and his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Angela (Dan) Kennedy of DeKalb, Jennifer (Shannon) Irving of DeKalb, Heather Penniman of Cortland, Stephanie Baskins of Genoa; grandchildren, Kaylin Kennedy, Jacob Kennedy, Xyana Scaife, Ayzaia Scaife, Serenity and Faith Baskins; and great-grandson, Maddox.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen in 2012; one brother; and his parents.
The Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 20, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with Mike and Andy Valez officiating. Burial will follow at Malta Cemetery in Malta, Illinois.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 19, at Anderson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Steve W. Aurand Memorial Fund, addressed to the Aurand Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 17, 2019